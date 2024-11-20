Iran president urges Pope to push for end to Israeli atrocities

“In this unstable situation and with the potential for the spread of war in the region, I request you, as the leader of Catholics worldwide, to exert your esteemed efforts to prevent the continuation of inhumane aggressions, establish peace and a ceasefire, and create an opportunity for humanitarian aid to be sent to the victims,” Pezeshkian wrote in a message to the Pope on Wednesday.

The Iranian president further urged the head of the Catholic Church to encourage world leaders, especially Christian nations, to assist in this important matter.

Pezeshkian also said that the Islamic Republic was ready to expand its cooperation with the Vatican in the pursuit of peace and justice in the world.

The message came after the Pope said that reports of genocide committed by the Israeli military in Gaza must be investigated.

4353**2050