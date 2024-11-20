Nov 20, 2024, 2:48 PM
Iran, Qatar emphasize need to end genocide in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - Qatar's foreign minister, who has traveled to Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation, met and exchanged views with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Araghchi discussed bilateral and regional developments.

During their meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar emphasized the need to end the genocide in Gaza.

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the need to end the genocide in Gaza and stop the aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, expanding consultations and mobilizing all regional and international capacities to prevent the spread of insecurity in the region.

