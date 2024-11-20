Nearly 90 aid workers killed in Gaza since October 2023

Some civil defense workers were bombarded by Israeli fighter jets when they were trying to pull the bodies of the martyrs out from the hit areas and help the injured in southwestern Gaza, the Gaza rescue organization announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The aid workers hit by the Zionist regime were trying to help the injured from the bombardment of a residential unit in Sabra district in western Gaza, the statement says.

Through its attacks on the civil defense workers, the Israeli regime aims to prevent the wounded from being rescued as it wants to increase the number of casualties, the statement announced.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Strip.

After over a year of massacre in Gaza, Israel has not yet achieved its two goals: the destruction of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the release of the Israeli captives.

1483**9417