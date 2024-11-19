US announces sanctions on Israeli settlement development entity

The Treasury on Monday announced sanctions on Amana association and its affiliate Binyanei Bar Amana Ltd for their role in settlement development in the occupied West Bank.

The US has consistently opposed violence in the West Bank, as well as other acts that unduly restrict civilians’ access to essential services and necessities and risk further escalating tensions and expanding the conflict in the region, the website of the Treasury said.

“The United States, along with our allies and partners, remains committed to holding accountable those who seek to facilitate these destabilizing activities,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

This is the first time the US has sanctioned private Israeli companies for their involvement in settlement activities in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier on November 11, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced in a statement that it would not allow the occupiers to carry out their evil plans to occupy the West Bank.

The West Bank is a Palestinian land and is an authentic part of the independent state of Palestine with Holy Quds as its capital, it noted.

That comes as the death toll from Israel's war on Gaza, which started in October 2023, has climbed to 43,764 while the Palestinian territory has been left in ruins amid relentless Israeli attacks.

Fatalities in the Gaza Strip are believed to be far higher, with thousands of people still trapped under the rubble.

7129**4261