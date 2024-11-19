Official lauds Azerbaijan's important position in Iran's defense policy

Speaking in a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Brigadier General Farid Aliyev on Tuesday, Ashtiani described the South Caucasus as a security sensitive for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Undoubtedly, the developments in this region affect the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Republic of Azerbaijan plays a very important role in this region, he added.

The deep relations between the two nations increase the level of bilateral cooperation, he noted.

These interactions pave the way for the two countries' success within the framework of their goals and national interests, he stated.

Meanwhile, Aliyev referred to the commonalities between the two nations.

We must make more efforts to establish peace and stability in the region through cooperation, one of the examples of which is the 4th joint commission meeting and the joint drills between the Iranian and Azeri armed forces, he said.

9376**9417