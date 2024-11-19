Nov 19, 2024, 11:28 AM
Terrorist attack in southeast Iran leaves IRGC member martyred

Gorgan, IRNA — A member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has been martyred in a terrorist attack in southeastern Iran.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Office of Iran’s northern province of Golestan issued a statement on Monday, announcing the martyrdom of Vahid Akbarian.

Akbarian who was from the northern county of Gorgan was serving in the IRGC Ground Forces.

He lost his life in a terror attack on Monday in Saravan county located in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei, the spokesman for the “Martyrs of Security” drills, announced on Friday that the IRGC forces had killed 23 terrorists and captured 46 others during this drill in southeastern country.

Security and police personnel in the province often conduct operations in the border areas to foil terror plot and capture arms and drugs smuggled by terrorist and other groups.

