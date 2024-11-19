Iraqi resistance targets vital base in occupied territories

The drone attacks were carried out in support of the innocent people of Gaza and Lebanon being killed by the Israeli regime, the resistance said in a statement early on Tuesday.

The drone attacks against the Israeli bases were also carried out in response to the occupying regime’s genocidal acts in the region, the statement says.

In recent months, the Iraqi resistance has targeted the Israeli regime’s important bases in different parts of occupied Palestine.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq had already warned that if the Israeli attacks on Gaza continued, the group would escalate its anti-Zionist operations in the occupied territories.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, nearly 44,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Strip. Additionally, the number of those killed in Lebanon has surpassed 3,400.

1483**9417