Chaos in Tel Aviv as Hezbollah carried out fresh retaliatory ops

Israeli media reports say several explosions were heard in a large area of ​​Tel Aviv, with some sources reported the firing of ballistic missiles and rockets from Lebanon.

The Zionist media announced that a commercial complex in the east of Tel Aviv was directly hit and that some areas of the city plunged into darkness due to electricity cut.

The Israeli army also confirmed that the rockets that targeted Tel Aviv were fired from Lebanon.

Police report failure of Iron Dome

Israeli police announced that the failure of the regime’s air defense system for intercepting missiles, saying at least one of the missiles hit the area directly.

Acceding to the police, the missile that hit the Bnei Brak area in Tel Aviv was very large.

Another building targeted in Ramat Gan in Tel Aviv, reported Israeli Channel 12 quoting the police, could collapse any moment.

The Hezbollah missile attack also forced the closure of Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport.

Resistance drones target Haifa, Acre

Earlier, the Israeli army claimed to have intercepted a rocket fired towards Tel Aviv but there were multiple attacks that have so far left six Israelis injured.

The Israeli emergency services also announced five injuries, with one of them being said to be in critical condition.

Separately, Israeli media reported drone warning sirens in the occupied port city of Haifa, a day after the Iraqi resistance group fired multiple drones at vital targets there.

The Israeli army also confirmed that it had intercepted a drone fired from Lebanon in Haifa but did not give further details.

Hezbollah also reported in a statement that it had targeted two military bases north of the city of Acre as well as southeast of Haifa for the second time.

A drone warning siren had sounded in the city of Umm al-Rishrash (Eilat), Kiryat Shmona and a number of settlements in the Galilee region in the north of the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah confirmed in a statement on Monday night that it had targeted several sensitive Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv with explosive drones.

According to IRNA, Hezbollah announcement came as the Zionists claimed to have fired a ballistic missile from Lebanon.

On the other hand, Hezbollah released a video showing scenes of targeting the Stella Maris Base and the headquarters of the Israeli army's naval forces.

According to the report, these military sites were targeted with "Fajr 3" missiles and drones.

