UN warns of catastrophic situation in Gaza during winter

Wennesland in a briefing told the UN Security Council on Monday local time about the catastrophic situation in Gaza, especially in the north with the massive displacement of almost the entire population and widespread destruction in violation of international humanitarian law.

We are living in a nightmare as the horror and sadness is far beyond measure, he said, adding that the Israeli war and destructive campaigns have caused mass killings and huge casualties to the Palestinians.

The UN official also touched on Lebanon, saying a year of armed conflicts across the blue line between the Israel regime and Hezbollah has turned into an all-out war.

He once again called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as well as a sustained and coordinated diplomatic effort to reduce tensions in the region, including a ceasefire in Lebanon with the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

With regard to Israel's recent law against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Wennesland warned that the institutional framework supporting the Palestinian people and the Palestinian state is on the verge of dissolution, and this will plunge the occupied territories into greater chaos.

Israel's attacks are not limited to the Gaza Strip but the occupation regime has expanded its belligerence in the West Bank, Lebanon and other parts of the region with the full support of the United States and the West that created the regime on the occupied land.

