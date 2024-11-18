Nov 18, 2024, 11:48 PM
Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi, who is in Riyadh, met and talked with the Saudi acting foreign minister.

In the meeting held in the Saudi capital on Monday, bilateral relations, ways to strengthen and expand relations in various fields and the latest regional and international developments were discussed.

