It’s time for West to change tactics on Iran

After more than two decades of negotiations, Western nations still fail to grasp that Iran does not yield to intimidation. This resilience is deeply rooted in Iranian culture, the revolutionary ethos of its political system, and Iran's regional and international standing.

Anyone remotely acquainted with Iranian culture understands that resistance to coercion is a deeply ingrained value. Iranian literature is rich with epic tales, poetry, and stories that celebrate resistance over surrender, perseverance over convenience, and death over living without dignity.

The 1979 Islamic Revolution embodies this spirit. The Islamic Republic of Iran was established on the principle of resisting foreign dominance. Its foreign policy slogan -- dignity, wisdom, prudence -- prioritizes dignity above all, with wisdom and prudence often viewed as tools to preserve it.

Moreover, Iran’s regional and international stature also compels it to defend its rights rather than succumb to what Iranian officials often refer to as "Western excessive demands". Iran perceives any concession under duress as a critical strategic mistake. It will not display weakness toward Western powers, fully aware of how its actions are perceived by neighboring countries. For Iran, maintaining its reputation, dignity and sovereignty is paramount, rejecting any approach that resembles coercion or bullying.

It's clear that the current approach of pressuring Iran isn’t working. After so many years of using intimidation, it's time for Western countries to try something different. Instead of continuing with the same tactics that have only led to more tensions, they need to focus on respecting Iran for a change! Real progress with Iran will come from honest dialogue and mutual respect, not from trying to force a solution.

If the West genuinely wants to find common ground, it should move away from treating Iran as a passive subject of their "diplomatic efforts" and start engaging with it as an equal partner in negotiations. This is the only way to de-escalate!

Reza Nasri is an international lawyer and foreign policy analyst.

