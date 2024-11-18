Israeli regime’s police suppress Haredi protests in Tel Aviv

The regime’s Channel 12 reported that dozens of Haredi Zionists took to the streets in Bnei Brak city of Tel Aviv on Sunday night in protest at the mandatory military service.

Clashes reportedly took place after police tried to disperse the crowd.

The protest was held after the first 1,000 of 7,000 new draft orders to male members of the ultra-Orthodox community were sent out by the military earlier on Sunday, according to the Times of Israel.

The issue of Haredi military service is one of the most complex problems faced by the regime since its establishment, leading to significant political challenges between right-wing and left-wing political factions as well as deep rifts between secular Israelis and Haredi Orthodox in the occupied territories.

Secularists and leftists are calling for the Haredi community to be compelled to serve, while right-wingers refrain from forcing them to do so.

Currently, Haredi Jews do not serve and spend their lives in religious schools.

Leftist and secular factions are seeking to pass legislation to revoke their exemption from military service.

The debate over this law is one of the crises facing the current regime cabinet led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The year-long war of the Israeli regime against Gaza and its aggression on Lebano has intensified disagreements among the regime’s leaders regarding the military service of Haredim.

This issue was one of the reasons behind the dismissal of Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant, who advocated for Haredi military service.

