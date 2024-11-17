Tehran, Kabul discuss extradition of Afghan prisoners

The caretaker foreign minister made the remark on Sunday in a meeting with Iran’s Deputy Justice Minister for International and Human Rights Affairs Askar Jalalian in Kabul.

The two discussed Tehran-Kabul cooperation as well as the situation of Afghan refugees and prisoners in Iran, according to the IRNA correspondent in Kabul.

Amir Khan Muttaqi expressed gratitude towards Iran for hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the past four decades, and said that the Taliban government is committed to cooperation with Iran over the extradition of Afghan prisoners to their country.

The Iranian official also announced his country’s readiness to start the extradition process as well.

Earlier, he also discussed the extradition process with Mohammad Yousuf Mestari, the acting head of Afghanistan’s Prisons Administration.

