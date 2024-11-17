Iran says UK denial of Gaza genocide ‘outrageous’

The spokesman made the comment on Saturday, three days after the UN Special Committee found that the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza is genocide.

“The UN Special Committee's finding that Israel’s war on #Gaza is #genocide is no less than a reconfirmation of what has already been repeatedly said by other authoritative UN bodies”, Baghaei said on X social media platform.

“What is new though, is UK's outrageous denial of an ongoing ostentatious genocide. The UK foreign secretary's denial of genocide in Gaza is simply in line with his government's policy of persistent provision of lethal weapons and political support to the genocidal apartheid regime which makes UK complicit in the carnage and entails its international responsibility due to failure to abide by its international legal obligations under the Genocide Convention”, the spokesman said.

“This aquiescene of genocide is extremely appalling and a reminiscent of deeply rooted colonial mentality that is dangerously coming to the fore in Europe through systemic anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia”, he added.

