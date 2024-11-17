Significance of Larijani's visit to Lebanon and Syria

First, he has gone on this trip as an advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, which means that Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pays special attention to issues centered on the Axis of Resistance. The events that are currently taking place in West Asia can be examined in two parts. One part of these events is related to the war and the battlefield. In this regard, we are faced with the crimes of the Zionist regime in areas such as Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. On the other hand, we also witness the courageous defense of the Axis of Resistance in this part.

The second part, which should be active alongside the field, is diplomacy. In fact, in this part, negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and friendly countries, especially members of the Axis of Resistance, should be pursued.

Thus, Larijani's visit to Lebanon and Syria is important in several aspects; first, he has gone on this trip as an advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, and this means that the Supreme Leader of the Revolution pays special attention to issues centered on resistance. In fact, negotiations and diplomatic measures for a ceasefire and curbing the crimes of the Zionist regime are important.

Another point regarding Larijani's recent trips is a period in which the Zionist regime has repeatedly threatened the Syrian government and even Bashar al-Assad's assassination. In fact, Israel wants Syria to reduce its support for the Axis of Resistance and limit its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. This is while the Zionist regime's threats have been implemented in several cases, for example, their recent attack on the Zeinabiyah region can be pointed out.

Therefore, at this point, it is necessary for the Islamic Republic of Iran to declare its full support for the Axis of Resistance and for Bashar al-Assad – who has been one of the vanguards of the fight against Zionism and terrorism in the region – and at the same time, the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding regional issues should be conveyed to him, and in addition, the necessary exchange of views should be held on West Asia problems.

Regarding Lebanon, it is also worth noting that important issues such as ending the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Lebanese people, supporting the Axis of Resistance, and the issue of Iranian humanitarian aid to Lebanon are discussed. In this regard, Mr. Larijani arrived in Lebanon just as Dahiyeh was being bombed and continued his talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati on these issues.

It is also worth mentioning that Larijani's visit to Lebanon followed the visit of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf to this country, showing that the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the threats and attacks of the Zionist regime, is steadfast in its determination to support Lebanon.

At the same time, this visit encourages the Lebanese people towards the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as strengthening Hezbollah's morale to continue its confrontation against the Zionist regime.