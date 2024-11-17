Police in Germany arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators

The demonstrators called for halting the genocide in Gaza, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reported late on Saturday.

The demonstrators were carrying the flag of Palestine and showing the banners which read, “This is an anti-colonial struggle for freedom,” “Hands off Gaza and Lebanon,” “Today no one can say ‘I didn't know’,” and “Stop the genocide in Gaza,” according to Anadolu.

Meanwhile, some pro-Israel individuals attended the gathering and tried to take provocative measures against the supporters of Palestine. The police prevented them from engaging in a conflict.

After over a year of massacre in Gaza, Israel has not yet achieved its two goals: the destruction of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the release of the Israeli captives.

The number of those killed in Gaza has surpassed 43,500 since the outset of the war in the Strip in October, 2023.

Also, the Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have killed nearly 3,500 people since then.

