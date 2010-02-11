toleration more No :Sediqi Hojjatoleslam # 12/02/2010 Agency News Republic Islamic , Tehran Tehran of leader prayers Friday Substitute - IRNA 12, Feb Tehran, empty raising those that Friday here said Sediqi Kazem Hojjatoleslam be longer no will establishment Islamic Iran's against claims .tolerated claims empty raise who individuals, certain tolerating of time The" be should case their and over is establishment, Islamic Iran's against in Sediqi Hojjatoleslam said "Quran, Holy on based clear made soon Tehran in congregation prayers Friday week's this to sermons his .campus University ties having in precedence take who those, said Sediqi Hojjatoleslam Islamic tarnish dismay, public cause hypocritically foreigners, with treated be should officials, system's vilify and image establishment's .Quran Holy on based of those and establishment Islamic Iran's between comparison a drew He said, and Algeria and Afghanistan, Iraq, as such states Muslim other independent, is country's our )system states' said the to Compared(" of Guardianship) `Velayat? to thanks strong and integrated united, ".(Jurisprudent Supreme of tens lauded Sediqi Hojjatoleslam sermon, second his Delivering .rallies (11 February) 22 Bahman the in turnout strong million loyalty insight, wisdom, power, unity, showcased rallies the said He .Iran of parts entire in integration and ,"Velayat" to publicity, adverse wide-scale enemy's despite was turnout high The such that showed nation Iranian" adding, Hojjatoleslam, the said ".unity and cohesion national on impact no has propaganda in incidents terrorist recent to pointed Hojjatoleslam the Meanwhile, .there presence Baathists' justify to aimed blasts the said and Iraq once Baathists bring to bid dirty and fresh a in try occupiers The" occupiers blaming Sediqi, Hojjatoleslam said "Iraq, in power to again .Iraq in explosions terrorist the for positive prepare to as so Iraqis terrify to want occupiers the said He domination foreigners' and Iraq in Baathists of presence for ground .country the over of Imam third the from lessons took people Iranian as that added He nation Iraqi thought, of school (AS) Ali's Ibn Hussein Hazrat Shiites, thwart thought, of school the on relying by and same the do will .Gaza of people and Hizbollah Lebanese alike conspiracy foreigners' 1420