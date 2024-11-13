Iran says expects independent, professional approach from IAEA

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible country committed to the NPT (the Non-Proliferation Treaty) that has a peaceful nuclear program, expects the agency to adopt an independent, professional approach free from political pressure and considerations regarding Iran”, Baghaei said in an exclusive interview with IRNA on Wednesday night.

He made the comments as IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is in Tehran for talks with top Iranian officials over unresolved safeguards issues regarding the country’s nuclear energy program.

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday night and is due to hold negotiations with President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami on Thursday.

“Hosting the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general is a clear sign of the Islamic Republic of Iran's approach to continue cooperation with the agency based on commitments and obligations outlined in relevant international regulations and conventions”, the spokesman said.

He added that Iran, at the same time, expects the IAEA to continue with its technical activities and act within the framework of defined tasks, free from political maneuvering and pressure that certain member states may exert.

