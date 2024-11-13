IAEA chief on Tehran visit for talks with Iranian officials

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday night and was welcomed by Behrouz Kamalvandi, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The IAEA director general is due to hold talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami on Thursday.

Grossi said a day ahead of his visit to Tehran that IAEA inspectors have no evidence that Iran is building a nuclear bomb.

He also expressed hope that progress is made in negotiations with Iranian officials over the outstanding safeguards issues during his current visit to the Islamic Republic.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, met with Grossi in Vienna two weeks ago. At the time, the Iranian official said that Grossi’s visit to Tehran is in continuation of cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the IAEA.

Gharibabadi also said that the visit is line with the March 4 joint statement Tehran and the UN nuclear agency announced in 2023, stressing that the Islamic Republic intends to continue its cooperation with the IAEA.

