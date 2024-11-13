Hezbollah strikes headquarters of Israeli war ministry in Tel Aviv

In a statement on Wednesday, the Lebanese resistance movement said it conducted its first airstrike on the Hakirya military base.

Hezbollah said the base serves as the headquarters of the Israeli ministry of war and general staff, the war management room, and the air force’s military control and oversight authority in Tel Aviv.

It added that the operation was carried out with a “squadron of attack drones” and the targets were hit accurately.

Reports said that Hezbollah has launched extensive missile and drone attacks on wide areas of northern occupied territories over the past 24 hours.

The attacks come as the Israeli army acknowledged that several of its troops were killed in southern Lebanon. Hebrew sources put the death toll at eight and suggested they were killed after a building collapsed in the area.

Hezbollah also said it targeted the logistical base of the Israeli army’s 146th Division north of the village of Sheikh Dannon, east of Nahariya, with attack drones.

Hezbollah has been conducting rocket and drone strikes on northern occupied territories in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas shortly after the Israeli regime launched a devastating war on Gaza last October.

More than 3,300 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon over the past year, the majority of them since late September when the regime invaded southern Lebanon and simultaneously intensified its aerial offensive.

