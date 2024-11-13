Nov 13, 2024, 6:36 PM
Iran, Turkiye call for broadening mutual, regional cooperation

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Vahid Jalalzadeh, and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Fuat Oktay have called for strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.

Jalalzadeh traveled to Ankara to participate in the 20th edition of the Iran-Turkiye Joint Consular Commission, where he met with Oktay on Wednesday.

During their discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral and regional cooperation.

They addressed several issues, including strengthening parliamentary relations, combating terrorism, and enhancing regional collaboration, particularly in the Caucasus.

They also discussed the need to open and develop transportation routes throughout the region.

Additionally, they highlighted the urgency of halting the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as its aggression against neighboring countries.

The two sides stressed the significance of developing cooperation across economic, cultural, and political domains.

