Iran, Turkiye call for broadening mutual, regional cooperation

Jalalzadeh traveled to Ankara to participate in the 20th edition of the Iran-Turkiye Joint Consular Commission, where he met with Oktay on Wednesday.

During their discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral and regional cooperation.

They addressed several issues, including strengthening parliamentary relations, combating terrorism, and enhancing regional collaboration, particularly in the Caucasus.

They also discussed the need to open and develop transportation routes throughout the region.

Additionally, they highlighted the urgency of halting the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as its aggression against neighboring countries.

The two sides stressed the significance of developing cooperation across economic, cultural, and political domains.

3266**2050