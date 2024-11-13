Yerevan attaches importance to Iran’s interests: Armenia official

Grigoryan’s comments came during a visit by an Iranian delegation last week (November 4–8), comprising academics, media representatives, and experts on the Caucasus region. The group visited Armenia at the invitation of the L.A. Orbeli Institute of Physiology NAS RA, which is affiliated with Armenia’s Prime Minister’s Office.

The visit was part of an effort to foster stronger ties between the two neighboring countries by increasing understanding of Armenia’s political, social, and economic climate. During the visit, the Iranian delegation met with several top Armenian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and the National Security Council Secretary.

A significant part of the talks involved Armenia’s relationship with the European Union; thus, Grigoryan explained that Armenia’s engagement with the EU was a response to Russia’s policies, not a deliberate choice. He assured the Iranian delegation that Armenia’s ties with Brussels would not undermine Iran’s security.

In response to a question by the Iranian delegation on a proposed European company to monitor security along a disputed transit route between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Grigoryan confirmed that the proposal had been rejected, adding that companies wishing to establish offices in both Yerevan and Baku and that Armenia would not grant Azerbaijan access to any alternative routes beyond the existing Zangezur corridor.

He also discussed Yerevan’s goal to expand trade with Iran, noting that the current trade volume of under one billion dollars per annum is needed to increase to three billion dollars. However, Grigoryan pointed out that Armenia’s economic growth was dependent on foreign investment.

