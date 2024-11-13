Nov 13, 2024, 1:02 PM
Israel is killing and Arabs only keep talking: Syria’s Assad

Nov 13, 2024, 1:02 PM
Syrian President Basher al-Assad said during a recent summit of Arab-Islamic leaders in Saudi Arabia that countries should take action against the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon as he insisted that condemnations and sheer words would do nothing to stop the Israeli atrocities.

“We keep speaking, they kill, we speak of peace, they commit massacres,” said Assad at the summit.

