Pentagon admits attacks on warships by Yemeni army

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder told reporters on Tuesday night that the destroyers were attacked by at least eight one-way drones, five anti-ship ballistic missiles and three anti-ship cruise missiles.

He claimed however that the destroyers countered the attack and that there was no damage done to the ships and none of the personnel were injured.

On Tuesday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, announced that three US Navy ships were targeted in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean with a number of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones.

Saree said that the operation which lasted for eight hours, successfully achieved its goals.

According to Al-Masira network, Saree, announced in this regard that in response to the aggression of the United States and the United Kingdom in Yemen and the continued support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, the missile and drone unit of the Yemeni armed forces, with the help of God Almighty carried out a special military operation that targeted the US aircraft carrier (Abraham) located in the Indian Ocean.

The Yemeni armed forces hold the American and British enemies responsible for turning the Red Sea region into a military tension zone and its consequences on maritime traffic, he added.

The Yemeni army has targeted several Zionist ships or ships bound for the occupied territories in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait in the past months in support of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni army has also carried out several successful missile and drone attacks on the occupied territories, especially Tel Aviv.

The Yemeni army has pledged to continue with anti-Israel operation as long as the Zionist regime goes ahead with its genocidal war on Gaza.

