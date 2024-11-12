Iran needs to improve its foreign relations: President

Speaking at a meeting with former foreign ministers on Tuesday, the president stressed the need to de-escalate tensions and create an environment conducive to interactions with regional and global countries.

Pezeshkian said significant efforts have been made in the short time since his administration took office to address various foreign policy challenges.

“Currently, our relations with neighboring countries are satisfactory, and we have reached agreements during meetings and discussions,” he noted.

Pezeshkian said his administration was looking to expand relations with all countries, including European nations.

He explained that negotiations with European countries are ongoing, but expressed concern over recent disruptions caused by the Israeli regime’s adventurism.

The president also acknowledged that Tehran will have to deal with Washington in both regional and international issues.

“Whether we like it or not, we will have to deal with the US in the regional and international arenas, so it is better to manage this relation ourselves,” Pezeshkian said.

However, he added that his administration will pursue foreign affairs within the framework of the Islamic Republic’s “macro strategies and approaches".

4353**2050