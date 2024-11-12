Pakistan proud of Ayatollah Khamenei’s love for Iqbal poetry: Envoy

Muhammad Mudassir Tipu made the remarks during a speech to a memorial event at Tehran University to commemorate Allama Iqbal on his birthday anniversary, celebrated in Pakistan as Iqbal Day.

He hailed the deep-rooted cultural, historical, and civilizational ties between Iran and Pakistan.

The ambassador expressed pride in the fact that Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has memorized 2,000 verses of Iqbal's poetry and values his contributions to literature.

“This is a matter of great honor for us,” he said.

