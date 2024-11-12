Nov 12, 2024, 6:49 PM
News ID: 85657746
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Pakistan proud of Ayatollah Khamenei’s love for Iqbal poetry: Envoy

Nov 12, 2024, 6:49 PM
News ID: 85657746
Pakistan proud of Ayatollah Khamenei’s love for Iqbal poetry: Envoy

Tehran, IRNA -- Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran says it is a “source of pride” for his country that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution values the work of legendary poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Muhammad Mudassir Tipu made the remarks during a speech to a memorial event at Tehran University to commemorate Allama Iqbal on his birthday anniversary, celebrated in Pakistan as Iqbal Day.

He hailed the deep-rooted cultural, historical, and civilizational ties between Iran and Pakistan.

The ambassador expressed pride in the fact that Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has memorized 2,000 verses of Iqbal's poetry and values his contributions to literature.

“This is a matter of great honor for us,” he said.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .