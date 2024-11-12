Iran’s envoys to Lebanon and UAE meet FM Araghchi

Iran’s envoy to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani held talks with Araghchi in Tehran on Tuesday before returning to the Arab country and nearly two months after he was injured in explosions of communication devices ordered by the Israeli regime.

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who was taken to Tehran for treatment after being injured in a terrorist explosion of pagers in Beirut, will return to Beirut for his mission after his recovery.

During the meeting with Amani, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the importance of taking all necessary measures and utilizing political and international resources to immediately halt the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Lebanon.

Araghchi also provided the ambassador in Beirut with essential instructions for the upcoming period.

Also, in separate meeting on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi met and held talks with Iran’s ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Reza Ameri, in Tehran.

