Nov 12, 2024, 4:26 PM
News ID: 85657514
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iran’s envoy to Lebanon holds talk with FM before departing for Beirut

Nov 12, 2024, 4:26 PM
News ID: 85657514
Iran’s envoy to Lebanon holds talk with FM before departing for Beirut

Tehran, IRNA - The Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, has met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi before returning to Lebanon.

Amani held talks with Araghchi in Tehran on Tuesday before returning to the mission.

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who was taken to Tehran for treatment after being injured in a terrorist explosion of pagers in Beirut, will return to Beirut for his mission after his recovery.

During the meeting with Amani, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the importance of taking all necessary measures and utilizing political and international resources to immediately halt the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Lebanon.

Araghchi also provided the ambassador in Beirut with essential instructions for the upcoming period.

3266**2050

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .