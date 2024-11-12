Iran VP invites Saudi crown prince to visit Tehran

Aref was speaking in a Monday meeting with the Saudi crown prince on the sidelines of an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in the Saudi capital.

“There is no doubt that the benefits of this deepening of relations will not only include Iran and Saudi Arabia, but certainly, considering the characteristics and impacts of the two big countries on the region and the Islamic world, this will lead to the development of regional cooperation and solidarity among Islamic nations,” Aref said.

During the meeting, which was held in a cordial atmosphere, the vice president, while conveying the greetings of the president, invited the Saudi crown prince to visit Iran.

He said the expansion of relations between the two countries is on the right track, expressing hope that the good political relationship will be followed by expansions in the fields of economy, culture, science, and technology.

“I am confident that holding this meeting at the highest level will create serious openings in the relations between the two countries, because Iran and Saudi Arabia, as two influential members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, play an important role in solving the problems of Islamic nations, especially in the issues of Palestine and Lebanon,” Aref added.

Mohammed bin Salman, for his part, appreciated the wise positions of Iran’s vice president and thanked the Iranian foreign minister for his efforts during the negotiations with the Saudi foreign minister.

On Aref’s comment about the irreversibility of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he said reaching the current juncture, which includes further expansion and deepening of relations with Iran is desirable for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

