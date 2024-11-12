Iran, Syria determined to prevent tension from spreading to entire region

The 22nd International Meeting on Syria, part of the Astana process led by Iran, Russia, and Turkiye, kicked off in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on Monday.

Asghar Khaji held a meeting and talks with the chief negotiator of Syria and the accompanying delegation in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region, the political and field developments in Syria, especially crimes and aggressive attacks of the Zionist regime in the region.

For his part, the chief negotiator of Syria in Astana emphasized the continuation of strategic relations between Syria and Iran and the expansion of relations between the two countries.

He called for regional cooperation to put an end to the war and crimes of the Zionist regime, to restore stability and security in the region, and to help the Palestinian and Lebanese people.

The Astana format talks, the previous session of which took place in January, were launched in 2017 under the guarantors Iran, Turkiye, and Russia to resolve the Syrian civil war, which began in early 2011.

