Local media outlets reported that on Tuesday morning, US and UK fighter jets struck the the Al-Faza coast in Al-Tuhayta District, south of Al Hudaydah province, three times.

So far, no report has been published about the possible damages and casualties caused by this military aggression.

The United States and the United Kingdom launched attacks on Ansarullah's positions in Yemen on January 11, 2024, following the resolution of the United Nations Security Council.

