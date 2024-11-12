Dutch police continue cracking down on pro-Palestine protesters

According to IRNA's Tuesday morning report, a number of anti-Zionist activists and supporters of Palestine held demonstration in Amsterdam on Monday night that ended with police crackdown on ralliers.

The demonstration turned violent after police used force to disperse the protesters, media reports said, adding that an electric train caught fire during this altercation.

The clashes followed the arrest of some 50 pro-Palestinian protestors on Monday amid accusations that they disregarded a ban on demonstrations in the Dutch capital.

According to Reuters, the police also expelled more than 300 people from Amsterdam after hundreds of people gathered in Dam Square in Amsterdam, chanting "Free Palestine" and "Amsterdam says no to genocide."

A local court in the Netherlands soon ratified a ban presented by the city council on holding demonstrations, leading to the arrest of hundreds of the protestors.

Violent clashes broke out on Thursday night after Zionist supporters tore up a Palestinian flag following a football match between the Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam.

In response, a group of Muslim youths confronted the Israelis, leading to scuffles as they were chasing Zionists into their hotel.

However, some pro-Zionist western media outlets have blamed the incident on Muslims to divert the attention from Zionist hooligans, claiming that the Israeli soccer fans were ambushed and assaulted in Amsterdam by a mob shouting “Free Palestine”, leading Israel to send planes to evacuate its people.

The hypocritical approach of some Western countries toward the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon has caused them to witness the consequences of the Zionists' violent actions and hatred in the heart of their countries.

The violence following Thursday’s match and the false media reporting on the incident has given European countries another excuse to support Zionists and their genocide of Palestinians.

