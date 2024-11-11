OIC meeting final statement stresses centrality of Palestinian issue, warns against violation of Iran's sovereignty

According to Al-Mayadeen news network, the participants in the Riyadh summit issued a statement on Monday, during which they emphasized the support of the rights of the Palestinian nation, including the right to enjoy freedom and an independent and sovereign state on the borders of January 4, 1967, with East Holy Quds as its capital.

In this statement, the rights of the Palestinian refugees to return and to pay compensation to the refugees have been emphasized according to the relevant international resolutions, especially Resolution 194.

The statement also stated that the Palestinian issue is like all the just issues of the nations that struggle to be freed from the occupation, and any Israeli decision or action to Judaize the occupied East Quds and consolidate its occupation is rejected.

In this statement, the terrible crimes of the Zionist army and the genocide in Gaza were condemned.

In addition, those present at the Riyadh summit called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and the full implementation of Resolution 1701.

The statement warned the international community about the dangers of violating the sovereignty of Syria and Iran due to the indifference of the international community.

The participants in this summit also emphasized the full sovereignty of the Palestinian Authority over East Quds as the eternal capital of Palestine.

The mentioned statement stated that Holy Quds is the red line of the Arab and Islamic Ummah, and absolute solidarity is necessary to support the Arab and Islamic identity of the occupied East Quds, to defend the sanctity of Muslim and Christian holy places in Quds.

