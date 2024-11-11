Israel must be condemned for violating Iran sovereignty: Bin Salman

In an address during an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in Riyadh on Monday, bin Salman said Saudi Arabia is strongly opposed to Israel’s “collective genocide” in Gaza, its aggression in Lebanon and violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

He was referring to the Israeli regime’s latest act of aggression against the Islamic Republic, in which Israeli warplanes used US-controlled Iraqi airspace to launch airstrikes against several military installations in Tehran and two other provinces last month.

Bin Salman thanked the Iranian government for proposing the summit of Arab and Muslim leaders to discuss Israel’s ongoing assaults on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the expansion of its aggression into Lebanon.

“Saudi Arabia once again condemns the genocide perpetrated by Israel, which has claimed over 150,000 lives,” he declared.

Furthermore, he called for the international community, particularly the United Nations, to intervene and end the Israeli aggression, emphasizing that the occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal.

