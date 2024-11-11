Nov 11, 2024, 5:53 PM
Iranian bank cards can be used in Russia

Tehran, IRNA - The Russian banking network known as "Mir" was connected to the Iranian banking network (Shetab) in a ceremony attended by Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammadreza Farzin so that the bank cards of Iranians can be used in Russian banks from now on.

By connecting Russia's Mir network to Iran's Shetab, from now on, every Iranian can receive their rial funds from Iranian cards in the form of rubles, the Russian currency, from ATMs in Russia.

Russians or people who have received bank cards of this country in Russia can benefit from this possibility in Iran in the second phase of this project.

According to the banking agreements of the two countries, in the third stage, Iran's Shetab cards can be used in Russian store acceptors so that Iranians traveling to Russia can buy from stores in Russia with Iranian bank cards.

Mohammad Reza Farzin, Governor of the Central Bank of of Iran, and Kazem Jalali, Iran's Ambassador to Russia, were also present at this event.

