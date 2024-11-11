Iran becomes vice-champion at Fencing World Cup in Algeria

The Iranian team secured an impressive victory against their competitors from Ukraine, Hungary, and the United States, which enabled them to advance to the final match.

However, in the final, the Iranian team was defeated by South Korea with a score of 35-45, earning them second place in the tournament.

The sabre fencers representing Iran included Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Fotouhi, Farzad Baher Arasbaran, and Nima Zahedi, who competed under the guidance of their coach, Mohammad Rahbari.

Nearly 300 fencers from 37 countries participated in the first stage of the 2024-2025 season of the Fencing World Cup (sabre), held in Oran, Algeria, on November 7-10.

The World Fencing Federation has recently released its latest individual and team rankings. As a result, Iran's sabre fencing team has risen two positions and is now in fourth place. This improvement follows their impressive performance at the Fencing World Cup (sabre), where they secured second place in the tournament.

Iran's leading sabre fencer, Ali Pakdaman, has also advanced, rising two spots to 9th place, and his teammate, Mohammad Fotouhi, remains unchanged in 41st place.

Another Iranian fencer, Farzad Baher, improved his ranking by one spot to 52nd place.

Additionally, Nima Zahedi and Ahmadreza Shahmiri climbed six and three places, respectively, now standing at 180th and 247th places.

3266**2050