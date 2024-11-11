Iran to make freight wagons for CIS members

Talks on the initial agreement were held in Tashkent during the CIS railway meeting a few days ago, Jabbar Ali Zakeri said on Monday.

The talks focused on producing 200 freight wagons by Iran and allocating them to one of the CIS members, Zakeri noted.

The official further described the initial agreement signed by the four countries as an achievement gained from the Tashkent visit.

The president of the Railways of Iran attended the 81st meeting of the CIS Council for Railway Transport in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on October 6-7.

At the meeting, Iran submitted its request to join the railway network of the CIS so that its wagons can operate in the network.

