The Israeli regime's radio announced early Monday morning that the cabinet concluded its meeting about a ceasefire in southern Lebanon, accepting the outline of the proposed ceasefire, IRNA citing Al Jazeera.

Last night, Yedioth Ahronoth, an Israeli daily newspaper, reported that Israel’s cabinet would meet to discuss the ceasefire possibilities.

This newspaper quoted its sources as saying that it is a good opportunity to reach an agreement about the war with Lebanon.

