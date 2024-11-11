Iran's exports to Islamic countries rises by 17%: Official

Speaking at the 18th National Quality Award ceremony on Sunday evening, Mahdi Eslampanah stressed the importance of this growth, saying, “We managed to develop foreign trade by fostering a common language.”

The achievement reflects Iran’s advancements in standardization, he further said.

Eslampanah also explained that the model for the National Quality Award was created from scratch to meet Iran’s and the Islamic world’s specific needs, rather than adapting an existing international model.

The 18th National Quality Award ceremony brought together various dignitaries including members of Iran’s parliament, heads of industry chambers, business leaders, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and quality inspectors.

