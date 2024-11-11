IAEA chief to hold talks with Iranian President

Gharibabadi said on his X account on Monday that the Director General of the IAEA will arrive in Tehran on Wednesday night for a two-day visit to Iran. This trip will continue the interactions between Iran and the Agency and be in line with the joint statement of the two sides on March 4, 2023.

He added that Grossi will meet with the Iranian president, the Iranian minister of foreign affairs, and the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Iran will continue cooperating with the Agency within the framework of its safeguard obligations unless certain countries with political motives seek to harm the efforts of the Director General and relations between Iran and the Agency.

Grossi is scheduled to arrive in Tehran this Wednesday at the invitation of Iran and will meet with Iranian officials, IRNA reported on Sunday.

He is scheduled to hold talks with senior Iranian officials a day later, discussing the country’s nuclear energy program.

Grossi will also have high-level meetings with the Iranian government and will hold technical discussions on all aspects related to the joint statement agreed with Iran in March 2023.

The meetings in Tehran will build on Grossi's discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September, a statement by the IAEA said.

“It is essential that we make substantive progress in the implementation of the joint statement agreed with Iran in March 2023,” Grossi said, adding, “My visit to Tehran will be very important in that regard”.

6125**9417