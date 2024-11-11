Iran, Iraq reaffirm commitment to deepening security ties

In a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Araghchi lauded the “very good” relations between Tehran and Baghdad in all fields.

He said the security cooperation between the two countries is very important, arguing that deepening such cooperation would lead to the further development of bilateral relations, especially economic ties.

“We consider Iraq’s security as Iran’s security and we hope that with the full implementation of the security agreement, sustainable security would be established in the border areas of the two countries,” he said.

Referring to the achievements of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s September trip to Iraq, the top Iranian diplomat explained that the president personally pursued the implementation of agreements between the two countries and the comprehensive expansion of bilateral ties.

For his part, al-Araji briefed Araghchi on the progress made so far in implementing Tehran and Baghdad security agreement, saying that his country is determined to fully implement the accord.

He said Iran and Iraq, as two brotherly neighbors, enjoy excellent bilateral relations in the region.

Al-Araji further said Iraq considers Iran’s security as its security, and any move against Iran will be met with action by the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Tehran and Baghdad signed their security pact in 2023. Part of the agreement calls for disarming separatist terrorist groups operating against Iran.

In September this year, when President Pezeshkian visited Iraq on his first foreign trip, he told Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani that implementing the bilateral security pact is essential to combat terrorism and ill-wishers of the two countries.

