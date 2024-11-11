Explosions reported at US military bases in eastern Syria

Blasts were heard from the US base in Al-Omar oil field on Sunday night, according to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television channel. The base, located in Deir Ezzor Province, is the largest American military base in eastern Syria.

Another explosion was heard from the US occupation base in the Conoco gas field, also located in Deir Ezzor, al-Mayadeen said.

The Syrian government has repeatedly emphasized that the presence of American forces in the east and northeast of the country is illegal, and that they are looting Syrian oil.

Al-Omar is the largest oil field in Syria in terms of surface area and oil production. It is located in the eastern part of the Euphrates River, about 10 kilometers east of Al Mayadin in Deir Ezzor province.

