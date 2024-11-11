Iraqi fighters attack four vital Israeli targets in drone operation

The IRI also announced on Monday that it had launched attack on a vital target in the south of the occupied Palestinian territories for the second time.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon has surpassed 3,100 as more people have lost their lives in the regime’s airstrikes in that country.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said in an announcement early on Sunday (November 10) that at least 33 people had been killed and dozens more wounded in the latest Israeli attacks that targeted eastern and southern parts of the country.

