Zionist regime threatens to assassinate Assad

According to the Palestinian media, Israel Hayom newspaper quoted regime officials as saying that Assad was informed that if he did not cooperate with Israel in preventing the transfer of weapons from Syria to Lebanon, he will suffer the fate of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while at the UN in New York had ordered the assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut late in September.

Last month, Yisrael Beitenu party leader Avigdor Lieberman issued a similar warning to Assad over Syria’s friendly ties with Iran and regional resistance groups.

Syria has long been a thorn in Israel’s eyes and the regime randomly keeps pounding the Arab country in violation of international law for over a decade now.

