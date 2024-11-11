Paris bans Palestinian flags during Israel-France football match

There should be no politically-motivated messages in the stadiums, including Palestinian flags. Only the French and Israeli flags will be there, Laurent Nunez said in an interview with French media.

The Paris police chief added that more than 4,000 security forces will be deployed in different areas of the city, including 2,500 police forces in and around the stadium to deal with any untoward incident.

The announcement comes amid growing anger at the French Football Federation (FFF) for giving a go ahead for the match scheduled to be held on November 14.

Last week, Palestinian supporters held a massive demonstration to demand FFF cancel the match with the Zionist regime’s team.

The hall of the FFF was then adorned with Palestinian flags and placards, with some reading "No to the France-Israel match at Stade de France," while others proclaimed "Champions League of Genocide" and "FFF, Ban Israel."

Meanwhile, the office of French President said Emmanuel Macron would attend Thursday’s football match between France and Israel.

Macron’s gesture is aimed at sending “a message of fraternity and solidarity after the intolerable acts of antisemitism that followed the match in Amsterdam last week,” his office said.

4399

