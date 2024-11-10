Iran’s top environment official urges regional cooperation to tackle dust storms

Ansari on Sunday hosted Qatar’s Ambassador to Iran Saad bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud Al Shareef for talks on bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including on environmental issues.

She said that several Iranian provinces are grappling with environmental problems caused by dust storms that have hit other regional countries as well.

Resolving the issue of dust storms requires determination and cooperation by all regional countries, the Iranian official stressed.

Ansari also said that Iran is interested in boosting environmental cooperation with Qatar, and expressed hope that Tehran-Doha cooperation would encourage neighboring countries to form a specialized working group tasked with combating dust storms.

The Qatari ambassador said that environmental issues are important for his country, and it is fully ready to cooperate with Iran to solve the problem of dust storms.

He also said that Qatar is interested to receive Iranian proposals to tackle the issue.

4194