IHF invites Iranian woman to observe World Handball C’ship for first time

The International Handball Federation (IHF) officially announced in a letter to the Iranian Handball Federation on Sunday that Mitra Nouri has been selected as the match observer for the 29th Men's World Handball Championship.

The 29th IHF Men's World Handball Championship will be staged in Croatia, Denmark, and Norway from January 14 to February 2, 2025.

This marks a historic achievement for Iran's handball, as it is the first time that an Iranian female observer will be present at the world's most important handball event.

Nouri, who is a member of the board of directors of the Iranian Handball Federation, has previously observed various Asian competitions.

