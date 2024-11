Saudi Army General Fayaz bin Hamed al-Ravili arrived in Tehran to attend the General Staff of the Armed Forces and meet and talk with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

The two sides met and discussed bilateral relations, especially in defense areas.

Bilateral relations and defense relations were among the axes of the conversation between the Chief of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces and Major General Bagheri.

2050