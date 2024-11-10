Iran facing major population decline, top official warns

In a press conference on Sunday, Alireza Raisi stressed that one of the priorities of the Health Ministry is to try to keep the population young. He said, however, that in about 17 years, one out of every three Iranians will be elderly.

He warned that the death rate will exceed the birth rate in the foreseeable future if the current trends continue.

“When our population decreases to 42 million, some neighboring countries will have 550 million and 350 million people, and with these numbers, we must understand the depth of the disaster,” Raisi said.

He further said that Iran is the only country in the world, where the average of 6 children per family has decreased to one child in just 10 years, adding, “If we continue like this, there will be no country called Iran in 100 years. This is a serious issue and it should be taken seriously.”

