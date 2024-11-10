Iran’s aluminum ingot production surpasses 350k tons in Mar.-Oct. period: IMIDRO

According to a Sunday report from IMIDRO, the four major aluminum companies in Iran, namely South Aluminum Corporation, IRALCO, Almahdi Aluminium Co., and Iran Alumina Company produced a total of 352,423 tons of aluminum ingots during the mentioned period.

The figure is down from 367,091 tons of aluminum ingots produced in the same period last year, according to the report.

Of the total aluminum ingots production this year, South Aluminum Corporation had the lion share, accounting for 144,496 tons.

IRALCO, Almahdi Aluminium Co. and Iran Alumina Company came next respectively by producing 100,998 tons, 87,227 tons, and 19,702 tons of aluminum ingots.

Moreover, the Iran Alumina Company produced 138,859 tons of alumina powder, 232,851 tons of aluminum hydroxide, and 459,409 tons of bauxite in the March-October period.

The figures represent increases of 2%, 2%, and 40% year-on-year respectively.

